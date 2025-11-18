Maharashtra leads passenger and commercial vehicle sales in Q2, UP leads two-wheeler sales

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year (Q2FY26), while Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populated state, topped in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales during the period, according to data shared by industry body SIAM.

In Q2FY26, 10.39 lakh PVs were sold in India with the western zone topping the regional chart at 3.44 lakh units. Maharashtra recorded the highest PV sales in the country at 1.32 lakh units or 12.7% of total sales followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,00,481 units (9.7%), Gujarat at 87,901 units (8.5%), Karnataka at 76,422 units (7.4%) and Kerala at 69,609 units (6.7%).

Data also showed that Delhi (4.7% market share) sold more passenger vehicles than Madhya Pradesh (4.1%), Punjab (3.7%) and Telangana (3.7%).

In the two-wheeler space, 55.62 lakh units were sold in the reported quarter and again the western zone led the sales with 19.33 lakh units. Among states, Uttar Pradesh topped sales at 692,869 units (12.5% share) followed by Maharashtra at 6,29,131 units (11.3%) and Gujarat at 445,722 units (8%). Tamil Nadu came fourth with 398,618 units (7.2%) while Rajasthan was at fifth with 3,60,966 units (6.5%).