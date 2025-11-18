Markets hit the brakes as rally loses steam

The pullback also reflects cooling momentum after the recent run-up. Markets had logged six consecutive sessions of gains, prompting some profit-taking and a more restrained approach from participants. Analysts noted in their reports that the underlying domestic conditions—such as moderation in inflation and stable oil prices—continue to support sentiment, but the absence of fresh catalysts is keeping trading range-bound.

Foreign investor activity remains another point of watch. With global risk appetite weakening, overseas flows into India have slowed, adding to the cautious tone. The rupee, too, was steady in early trade, reflecting two-way flows and a firm US dollar amid softer regional currencies.

Through the rest of the session, traders will look for clarity from global data releases and track whether the Nifty can reclaim and hold levels above 26,000–26,100 to revive upward momentum. For now, the market appears to be in a consolidation phase, taking a breather after a sustained stretch of gains.