Narayana Murthy’s endorsement of a '9,9,6 China' work week rekindles debate on India’s work culture

His remarks, however, triggered a swift and polarised reaction across social media and corporate circles. Many professionals pointed out that they are already working long hours due to heavy workloads, long commutes and a work culture that blurs the line between office and home. Critics argued that simply increasing weekly hours does not address chronic issues such as low productivity, infrastructural stress, low pay in several sectors, and widespread burnout.

HR practitioners and legal experts have also pushed back, noting that a 72-hour work week would conflict with labour regulations and risk institutionalising overwork in industries that already lack strong worker protections. They argue that such suggestions could encourage unhealthy norms in companies that equate long hours with loyalty rather than output.

Gender and social analysts quoted in reports highlighted another critical dimension: long workdays disproportionately affect women, who carry the bulk of unpaid household responsibilities. They caution that glorifying extreme work hours without addressing this imbalance could reduce women’s workforce participation and deepen gender inequalities in corporate India.

Health professionals, too, weighed in, warning that sustained overwork is linked to elevated stress, exhaustion and long-term health risks. They argue that cultures built on relentless “hustle” often achieve short bursts of productivity at the cost of creativity, decision-making and employee longevity.