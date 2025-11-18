Nifty slips below 26,000 as six-day rally ends on global rate jitters

On the domestic front, sentiment remained underpinned by improving earnings trends and supportive macro signals. Corporate results for the wider universe have strengthened on the back of easing inflation and better consumer purchasing power following recent tax cuts. Selective pockets of the market—particularly companies aligned with India’s capex and infrastructure cycle—continue to draw interest. A standout development in the broader market was the strong listing of PhysicsWallah, which reflected that investors are still willing to back high-growth stories even in a muted session.

The rupee held relatively steady despite global currency pressures, helped by two-way flows, and did not add additional stress to equity sentiment. However, valuations across the market remain elevated, prompting investors to be more selective as they reassess risk in the face of global uncertainties.

The near-term direction will depend heavily on upcoming U.S. data and the tone of central-bank commentary. Traders will also watch whether domestic inflows can offset intermittent FII caution. With the Nifty hovering around a key psychological level, the next few sessions will indicate whether the recent rally resumes or gives way to a more prolonged consolidation.

Overall, Tuesday’s decline appears more like a pause than a reversal, but markets are clearly shifting into a more data-dependent, globally sensitive mode.