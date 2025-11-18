PhysicsWallah defies grey market trend, gains 44% on Day 1

Defying grey market expectations in the backdrop of a tepid subscription rate for its initial public offering (IPO), PhysicsWallah made a strong market debut on Tuesday. The edtech company’s shares were listed at Rs 145 apiece on the NSE, a premium of more than 33% from the IPO price of Rs 109. Following the listing, the scrip advanced 12% to hit the day's high at Rs 161.99 and finally settled at Rs 156.49 apiece (up 44%).

The stock closed 44% higher than its IPO price, taking the company’s market capitalisation to Rs 44,751 crore. At the IPO price, PhysicsWallah was valued at Rs 31,527 crore.

The bumper opening was significantly higher than the grey market premium (GMP). Before the debut, the unlisted shares of the company were trading with around 13% GMP over the IPO price in the unofficial market, according to data on Investorgain. The company’s GMP had plunged to zero on the day the IPO closed for public bidding on November 13.