SBI chief Setty calls for national financial grid to combat frauds, improve access to credit

MUMBAI: State Bank chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty on Tuesday called for the development of shared digital infrastructure such as a national financial grid and a digital payment intelligence corporation.

This will create a unified digital backbone for financial services which can go a long way to combat frauds and also improve the access to credit, both of which are crucial for achieving the economic vision of being a developed nation by 2047, Setty told a CII event here Tuesday.

He said some work has already been done on the proposed national financial grid. He called for the creation of "a national financial grid that connects all the critical elements in the financial system such as credit bureaus, fraud registries, EKYC facilities, UPI and account aggregator frameworks."

Setty said the under trial ULI (unified lending interface that the RBI is developing) is a step towards achieving the goal of a national grid. "It's one unified open access infrastructure layer that can be leveraged across the ecosystem. As part of that embedding, a shared digital infrastructure for fraud and risk management must also be built," he said.

He said the proposed Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC) will be a shared infrastructure company, similar to what NPCI has done for the payment space.

“We need to create an infrastructure company that enables intelligence sharing on a real-time basis among banks and all other participants in the financial system, so that customer protection from digital frauds can be achieved," he said.

“I think the ULI is one of the most ambitious projects, as ambitious as UPI, if not more, that nobody in the world has ever attempted,” he said, adding, “A shared digital infrastructure for fraud risk management can also be combined with national financial grid. And if we add AI for the anomaly detection networks across entities, we can build a collective shield for the industry."