State-run banks lead recovery in net interest margins, private players still struggling

MUMBAI: State-run banks are set to see better earnings in the third and fourth quarters and going ahead as the biggest pain point -- falling net interest margins (NIMs), the key profitability gauge, -- has stabilised sequentially in the September quarter for most of them (though on-year most of them saw declines) after falling for three quarters. But better days are ahead only if the Reserve Bank doesn’t surprise them on the downside with another repo cut next month.

The improvement in the net interest margin, which is the difference between what a lender earns from borrowers and manages to keep with him after paying to depositors and other funds, has been achieved by slashing deposit rates both for term/fixed as well as savings deposits (to a record low of 2.5%) after the RBI delivered a 100 bps reduction in the repo rate in three successive cuts between February and June this year. Better credit offtake also helped contain the fall.

Only two of the top six public sector banks (PNB and Central Bank of India) saw NIM compressions continuing while all others saw improvement sequentially. But all the top four private banks saw their margins still falling both on-year and on-quarter. That means the systemwide improvement is led by public sector banks, which had faced the brunt of deposit flight. All the four largest private sector banks saw their margins falling both sequentially and annualised. However, they too could narrow the fall in both terms with proactive repricing of deposits.

The industry leader SBI, which handles a fifth of all system-wide credit, saw its NIM printing in at 3.09% for domestic operations and at 2.97% for the whole bank in Q2, which is lower by 18 bps on-year and up by 7 bps from the first quarter.

Bank chairman CS Setty had attributed this improvement to better liability management, with the focus moving to growing retail deposits, and re-pricing new term deposits at lower rates, which both contributed to lower cost of funds, despite an overall decline in yield on advances as over 65% of its loans are linked to repo rates. The cost of deposits fell by 8 bps sequentially to 5.1% while yield on advances sequentially declined 10 bps to 8.7%.

As against this, SBI's NIM in Q1FY26 was 2.90%, down from 3.10% in Q1 FY25 and from 3.15% in Q4FY25, due to a higher cost of deposits and a shift towards term deposits with domestic NIM falling to 3.02% from 3.35% on-year and 3.15% on-quarter.

Setty maintained NIM guidance of over 3% for March 2026, even if there is a rate cut next month.

Bank of Baroda, the second largest public sector lender, also saw its NIM improving by 5 bps to 2.96% in Q2 sequentially but down from 3.11% a year ago. The bank expects NIM to remain range-bound in Q3 and expects a more significant expansion from Q4 FY26 onwards.