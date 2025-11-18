Will Reliance do a Jio in India’s pet-food market?

Reliance’s strategy appears to hinge on aggressive pricing and wide distribution. Its private-label brand is expected to be positioned at substantially lower price points than established players, making packaged pet food more accessible to price-conscious households, according to reports.

The company also brings unmatched reach: its supermarket chains, neighbourhood stores and JioMart platform give it immediate access to millions of potential buyers. This ability to place products everywhere, at once, has historically been a crucial factor in how Reliance scales new categories.

Still, pet food is not telecom. While low prices can help expand the mass market, the category relies heavily on repeat purchases built on trust. Pet owners—especially those in urban and premium segments—often follow vet recommendations and seek products with proven nutrition standards, says a senior executive in the industry.

"Any concerns around quality, ingredients or consistency could slow adoption. Building credibility may require Reliance to invest in stronger formulations, clearer labelling and possibly partnerships with veterinary networks," he said seeking not to be identified as his company, which engaged in the same market, doesn't want to comment for this report.

Market disruption

A full “Jio moment” for the sector would mean Reliance not only wins the value segment but also forces competitors to reprice, rethink distribution and accelerate innovation. That is possible over time, but less immediate than in telecom, where switching was frictionless and the market was waiting for a price disruptor. In pet food, premium players have defensible positions, and trust is not easily displaced.

In the near term, Reliance is well placed to drive rapid growth in the entry and mid-range segments. The company’s scale, pricing power and retail footprint give it an advantage that few competitors can match. If it sustains quality and builds a credible portfolio of products, Reliance could gradually reshape the competitive landscape, expanding the overall market and putting pressure on incumbents to move faster.

However, the more likely scenario is a mixed one.

"Reliance succeeds quickly in mass-market pet food and gradually gains share in more premium categories. The result may not be as dramatic or sudden as the Jio revolution, but it could still mark one of the most significant shifts the Indian pet-care industry has seen in years," says a sector analyst.