2026 set for new IPO record with issues worth $20 billion lined up

MUMBAI: The sizzling primary market is set to get hotter for a more bumper year in 2026 when issues worth over $20 billion, or around Rs 1,80,000 crore, are expected to flood the market.

The primary market has already seen a whopping Rs 1,52,623 crore being raised through IPOs this year till November 14. The year has six more weeks to go when more than Rs 30,000 crore worth of issues are set to hit the Street, ensuring that 2025 will break last year’s record of Rs 1,59,784 crore fund-raising through the primary market.

No wonder two of Wall Street's storied names have an overweight call on India this year, with Morgan Stanley pegging the Sensex at 1,07,00 by December 2026 while its peer Goldman Sachs sees the Nifty scaling past the 29,000 mark by then.

According to a forecast by brokerage Equirus Capital, next year is set for a bumper show on Dalal Street with issues that may total up in excess of $20 billion. Its analyst Bhavesh Shah bases his bullish outlook on the mountain of foreign equity awaiting an exit, saying as much as $165 billion worth of private investments that came during the past five years are looking for exit opportunities in future, making the 2026 IPO pipeline looking healthy.

This will see more and more new-age companies tapping the primary markets to give them an exit, while many large cap issues like Flipkart, Phonepe, Jio Platforms, NSE, SBI Mutual Funds and Oyo among others will ensure there is market liquidity and funds flowing.

Shah also expects next year to dwarf many of the existing records such as the number of issues, the money being raised as also in terms of the issue size as the Walmart-owned ecommerce giant Flipkart is set to launch the nation’s largest IPO ever. He has not put a number to the likely volume though.