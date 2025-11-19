How US LPG supplies could help bring down India’s cooking gas prices

CHENNAI: India’s reliance on imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is once again under focus as the government explores ways to ease cooking-gas prices for households. With global supply patterns shifting and US exporters rapidly expanding their LPG output, American cargoes are emerging as a potential stabiliser for India’s domestic market, which remains vulnerable to price swings in the Middle East.

The US has become the world’s largest exporter of LPG, supported by rising shale-oil and shale-gas production. This surge has created a steady surplus available for shipment to Asian buyers, offering an alternative to India’s traditional suppliers in the Gulf, according to reports.

For India—where nearly half of the population depends on subsidised or price-capped LPG cylinders—this diversification could prove financially significant. Greater access to US LPG gives state-run importers more bargaining power, allowing them to negotiate better supply contracts and hedge against sudden price spikes from Middle Eastern benchmarks.