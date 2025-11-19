Infosys-led tech bounce steers market comeback at close

Banks added additional support, with the Bank Nifty touching fresh highs and public-sector lenders contributing meaningfully to the day’s advance. Their strength helped counter pockets of softness across sectors such as media, real estate and oil & gas, where stocks saw mild pressure. Market breadth was mixed, but the leadership from IT and banking was strong enough to carry the indices higher. Traders also appeared comfortable buying into intraday dips, signalling that domestic appetite remains supportive despite external uncertainties.

Still, the market remains close to a key resistance band between 26,100 and 26,200 on the Nifty, a region that has repeatedly capped upside attempts. A decisive move above this zone could open the way for further gains toward the 26,300 region, while support is now seen around 25,800–25,700 should sentiment weaken. For the moment, investors are navigating a cautiously optimistic environment, balancing local resilience against global headwinds that include subdued cues from U.S. equities and upcoming macroeconomic data such as the Federal Reserve minutes and labour-market indicators.

Overall, Wednesday’s session reflected a market willing to advance but still sensitive to global risk signals. The day’s recovery underlined the strength of domestic institutional flows and the market’s preference for buying into weakness, even as traders remain alert to the possibility of quick reversals in a data-heavy global week.