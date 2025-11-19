IT stocks shine as markets stall: Nifty stuck below 26,000 in cautious trade

CHENNAI: Indian equities moved through a subdued session on Wednesday (November 19) with the benchmark indices oscillating in a narrow band as investors reacted to mixed global cues and the absence of any strong domestic triggers. The Nifty hovered around the 25,900 mark for most of the day, briefly attempting to reclaim higher levels but failing to generate enough momentum to push decisively past the 26,000 threshold. The Sensex followed a similar path, opening flat and slipping in early trade before recovering modestly in the second half, though gains remained limited.
The Sensex was194 points up at 84,822 at 11.00 AM.
The standout pocket of strength came from the information technology pack. Leading IT majors attracted steady buying interest, helped in part by supportive corporate actions, including a large buy-back programme announced by Infosys. This lifted the broader sentiment within the sector even as the rest of the market showed constrained participation. Outside technology, most sectors displayed a mixed trend, with several mid-cap and small-cap stocks losing traction, signalling a cautious undertone among traders.
The broader mood remained tethered to global developments. Weakness in overseas technology stocks, persistent risk-off signals, and uncertainty around the pace of global rate cuts kept domestic investors on guard. Analysts noted that Indian markets continue to consolidate after a strong run, and without fresh cues from either economic data or policy announcements, traders appear content to stay on the sidelines. The ongoing wait for clear signals from India-US trade discussions also contributed to the hesitation.
Despite the sluggish tone, underlying fundamentals remain constructive. Corporate earnings for the recent quarter showed a healthy improvement, supported by cooling inflation and an uplift in consumer demand driven by tax relief. While these tailwinds reinforce medium-term optimism, the market’s near-term trajectory is likely to remain range-bound until key resistance levels are convincingly crossed.
Overall, the session reflected a market in pause mode—steady but directionless—holding ground thanks to resilience in IT stocks, while broader participation remained soft. Investors now look ahead to global policy cues and trade-related developments that could provide the next spark for movement on either side.