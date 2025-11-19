IT stocks shine as markets stall: Nifty stuck below 26,000 in cautious trade

CHENNAI: Indian equities moved through a subdued session on Wednesday (November 19) with the benchmark indices oscillating in a narrow band as investors reacted to mixed global cues and the absence of any strong domestic triggers. The Nifty hovered around the 25,900 mark for most of the day, briefly attempting to reclaim higher levels but failing to generate enough momentum to push decisively past the 26,000 threshold. The Sensex followed a similar path, opening flat and slipping in early trade before recovering modestly in the second half, though gains remained limited.

The Sensex was194 points up at 84,822 at 11.00 AM.

The standout pocket of strength came from the information technology pack. Leading IT majors attracted steady buying interest, helped in part by supportive corporate actions, including a large buy-back programme announced by Infosys. This lifted the broader sentiment within the sector even as the rest of the market showed constrained participation. Outside technology, most sectors displayed a mixed trend, with several mid-cap and small-cap stocks losing traction, signalling a cautious undertone among traders.