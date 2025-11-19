Khan Market remains India's most expensive retail location, London’s New Bond Street is costliest in world

Khan Market in New Delhi maintained its position of India’s most expensive retail location with rents at $223 per square foot per year (psf/yr), up 3% year-on-year, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s 35th edition of its flagship retail report Main Streets Across the World. However, Khan Market’s global ranking slipped slightly from 23rd spot to 24th.

London’s New Bond Street, meanwhile, has been crowned the world’s most expensive retail destination for the first time in 2025, where rents have risen by 22% in the past year to $2,231 per square foot per year (psf/yr). New Bond Street has leapfrogged Milan’s Via Montenapoleone ($2,179 psf/yr), which last year became the first European street to top the global rankings, and New York’s iconic Upper Fifth Avenue ($2,000 psf/yr).

“India’s high streets are demonstrating exceptional resilience and growing global prominence. Premium destinations like Khan Market, Connaught Place and Galleria Market are attracting international and domestic brands, driven by rising affluence and evolving consumer preferences. With limited mall supply, these high streets have become strategic hubs for retailers seeking visibility and engagement,” said Gautam Saraf, Executive Managing Director, Mumbai & New Business, Cushman & Wakefield.

He added, “Year-to-date, high streets have accounted for over half of retail leasing activity, underscoring their critical role in shaping India’s retail evolution. This transformation reflects a broader trend of premiumisation and experiential retail, positioning India as one of Asia Pacific’s most dynamic markets.”

The realty consultant stated that India’s retail sector has outperformed both the global and Asia Pacific (APAC) averages, registering a 6% YoY rental growth. Globally, rents grew on average at 4.2% with 58% of markets experiencing rental growth. The Americas led regional rental growth at 7.9%, driven by currency effects in South America. Europe experienced steady 4% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, with standout performances in Budapest and London. Meanwhile rents in Asia Pacific slowed to 2.1%, with strong growth in India and Japan offset by economic headwinds in Greater China and Southeast Asia.