RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group enters luxury fashion space with 40% stake in FSP Design

For RPSG Ventures, the move marks a deliberate shift into a premium consumer category it has not previously tapped. The group’s portfolio traditionally spans IT, business services, FMCG, sports, and real estate, making high-end couture an unconventional—but potentially high-margin—addition.

The investment gives RPSG a foothold in a segment driven by strong branding, global reach and aspirational spending, areas that are expanding rapidly as India’s luxury market grows. For FSP Design, the deal provides capital and scale advantages that could support wider retail expansion, brand-building, and a push into more global markets.

The partnership also carries a degree of risk. Luxury fashion is highly dependent on brand perception, celebrity-driven visibility and unpredictable consumer trends. If FSP Design does not sustain its momentum, the valuation could come under pressure.

But if the brand continues to strengthen its domestic and international presence, the investment could deliver attractive returns, says an industry analyst. For now, the acquisition positions RPSG Ventures as a more diversified consumer-facing player and gives FSP Design a stronger platform to accelerate its next phase of growth, he added.