RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group enters luxury fashion space with 40% stake in FSP Design

CHENNAI: RPSG Ventures has moved into the luxury fashion space with a significant investment in FSP Design, the company behind the Falguni Shane Peacock label. The venture arm of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is buying 40 percent of the company at a valuation of a little over Rs 455 crore, with the entire payment made in cash. It also has the option to pick up an additional 10 percent stake within the next two years, signalling that this may be the start of a deeper partnership.
FSP Design, which generated about Rs 92 crore in revenue in FY25, operates across exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand luxury stores and international online platforms.
For RPSG Ventures, the move marks a deliberate shift into a premium consumer category it has not previously tapped. The group’s portfolio traditionally spans IT, business services, FMCG, sports, and real estate, making high-end couture an unconventional—but potentially high-margin—addition.
The investment gives RPSG a foothold in a segment driven by strong branding, global reach and aspirational spending, areas that are expanding rapidly as India’s luxury market grows. For FSP Design, the deal provides capital and scale advantages that could support wider retail expansion, brand-building, and a push into more global markets.
The partnership also carries a degree of risk. Luxury fashion is highly dependent on brand perception, celebrity-driven visibility and unpredictable consumer trends. If FSP Design does not sustain its momentum, the valuation could come under pressure.
But if the brand continues to strengthen its domestic and international presence, the investment could deliver attractive returns, says an industry analyst. For now, the acquisition positions RPSG Ventures as a more diversified consumer-facing player and gives FSP Design a stronger platform to accelerate its next phase of growth, he added.