Sebi warns against dealing with unregulated online bond platforms

MUMBAI: A week after warning the public against buying gold through unregulated digital platforms or digital gold being offered by various players, the markets regulator Sebi has cautioned against dealing with unregulated online bond platforms which sell unlisted debt securities.

“It has been observed that certain entities, including fintech companies and stock brokers, are offering services in the nature of online bond platform providers (OBPPs) without obtaining due registration from stock exchanges as mandated in Sebi in November 2022. These unregistered platforms lack regulatory or supervisory oversights and do not provide for any mechanisms for investor protection or grievance redressal,” Sebi said Wednesday in a public statement.

The activities undertaken by such unregistered online bond platforms may potentially be in violation of the Companies Act, 2013, the Sebi Act, 1992, and other regulations, it added. This comes a year after a similar warning in November 2024.

“Investors are urged to exercise caution and avoid transacting on unregistered online bond platforms. Investors should verify the registration status of the OBPPs prior to transacting, and deal only with Sebi-registered entities, so as to safeguard their interests,” Sebi said.