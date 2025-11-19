TRAI sets phase-wise deadlines for BFSI sector to adopt ‘1600’ numbering series

As per TRAI’s mandate, RBI-regulated entities such as commercial banks — public, private, and foreign — must adopt the series by 1 January 2026. Large Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Payments Banks, and Small Finance Banks must switch by 1 February 2026, while smaller NBFCs, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks must complete the transition by 1 March 2026.

For PFRDA-regulated entities, Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) and Pension Fund Managers must adopt the series by 15 February 2026. The adoption deadline for insurance-sector entities is still under discussion with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).



The ‘1600’ numbering series has been assigned to the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, as well as government organisations, to clearly distinguish legitimate service and transactional calls from general commercial communications.

The initiative is aimed at curbing spam, reducing impersonation-based fraud, and helping consumers reliably identify calls from trusted financial institutions. So far, about 485 entities have adopted the series, with more than 2,800 numbers allocated. TRAI continues to work closely with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and BFSI regulators to ensure a smooth and timely transition, reducing the risk of fraudulent calls made in the guise of regulated institutions.