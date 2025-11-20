Casagrand gets Rs 700 crore investment from Blackstone to develop industrial and logistics parks in TN

CHENNAI: Casagrand Industrial & Warehousing has secured a “strategic investment” deal from Blackstone, an alternative investment firm, of Rs 700 crore to develop two large-scale industrial and logistics parks across 154 acres of land at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu, the company said on Thursday.

The venture will develop 4.2 million square feet of modern, grade A industrial and warehousing infrastructure. Built to accommodate e-commerce, third-party logistics (3PL) and a broad spectrum of manufacturing occupiers, the developments aim to introduce a new tier of institutional-grade logistics & Industrial assets to one of India’s most dynamic industrial corridors. The projects are expected to reach a gross development value of Rs 1500 crore upon completion.

Casagrand has already delivered six million sq ft and 15 million sq ft is in the pipeline. The state’s industrial growth primarily driven by electronics, automotive and export-oriented manufacturing has accelerated the need for high-specification logistics & industrial infrastructure.