ED attaches assets worth Rs 1,452 crore in case involving Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 1,452 crore linked to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani, his group companies, and associated entities as part of a money-laundering probe. Prior to this, the financial investigative agency had attached properties worth Rs 7,545 crore in the same case.

The agency said it has provisionally attached multiple buildings in the Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and Millenium Business Park in Navi Mumbai, as well as plots of land and buildings in Pune, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar, cumulatively valued at Rs 1,452.51 crore, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Earlier, the agency had attached properties worth over Rs 7,545 crore in the alleged bank fraud cases of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI against RCOM, Anil Ambani, and others.