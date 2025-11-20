Lenovo India revenue soars 23% to $1.2 billion, fuelling record global sales

"Lenovo India recorded a strong quarter across all business groups," said Shailendra Katyal, Vice President and Managing Director, Lenovo India. "We have seen a good demand view in India for all our categories with higher digitisation trends, premiumisation and improved consumer sentiment. Our robust performance was driven by the strong adoption of our end-to-end AI-powered technology solutions among both retail, MSME, and enterprise customers."

Katyal emphasized that the company is perfectly positioned to capitalize on India's evolving tech landscape. "As India’s role expands as a global hub for digital capability centres and enterprise transformation, we are riding the AI democratization trend, leveraging our large install base, and building on our strong business foundation to win in Hybrid AI. With a purpose-built, smarter AI for all ready portfolio we are committed to expand our leadership in Personal AI and deliver our value proposition in Enterprise AI.”

This local success story mirrors the global results. The company on Thursday reported record results for the second quarter of 2025/26, with overall group revenue reaching an all-time high of $20.5 billion, up 15 percent year-on-year. Adjusted net income grew 25 percent year-on-year to $512 million, and adjusted net income margin expanded to 2.5 percent, driven by higher revenues.

The Group delivered double-digit year-on-year revenue growth across all main business groups and sales geographies. The AI-related revenue mix increased by 13 percentage points year-on-year, accounting for 30 percent of the Group’s total revenue this quarter. The growth was driven by high-double-digit revenue growth in AI Servers and triple-digit revenue growth in AI PCs, AI smartphones, and AI Services.

Lenovo's record 25.6 percent global PC market share is reinforced in India by strong adoption of its AI PCs, which are designed for hyper-personalization. The 24 percent global growth in Lenovo's Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) is echoed in India, where enterprises are investing in AI servers and liquid cooling solutions to build advanced digital capability centres. The high-margin Solutions and Services Group (SSG), which grew 18 percent globally, is expanding its footprint in India by offering managed services and vertical-specific AI solutions to Indian companies.