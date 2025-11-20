Mahindra targets 8x revenue growth in auto sector this decade

Aspiring to be the world’s fastest-growing sports utility vehicle (SUV) brand, Mahindra & Mahindra has set an ambitious target for an eight-fold growth in consolidated revenue this decade. The Mumbai headquartered conglomerate is targeting revenue of Rs 2.27 lakh crore from its automobile division by FY30, up from Rs 28,408.63 crore in FY20, according to its Investor Day presentation shared on Friday.

Across its different business ventures, Mahindra Group anticipates organic growth of 15 to 40% between FY26 and FY30. The group witnessed an organic growth of 25% during FY22-FY25.

The group's auto sector clocked consolidated revenue of Rs 90,825 crore in FY25, growing 3.2 times from FY20 revenue. Standalone automobile volume doubled between FY20 and FY25 to 928,000 units.