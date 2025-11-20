Mahindra targets 8x revenue growth in auto sector this decade

Aspiring to be the world’s fastest-growing sports utility vehicle (SUV) brand, Mahindra & Mahindra has set an ambitious target for an eight-fold growth in consolidated revenue this decade. The Mumbai headquartered conglomerate is targeting revenue of Rs 2.27 lakh crore from its automobile division by FY30, up from Rs 28,408.63 crore in FY20, according to its Investor Day presentation shared on Friday.
Across its different business ventures, Mahindra Group anticipates organic growth of 15 to 40% between FY26 and FY30. The group witnessed an organic growth of 25% during FY22-FY25.
The group's auto sector clocked consolidated revenue of Rs 90,825 crore in FY25, growing 3.2 times from FY20 revenue. Standalone automobile volume doubled between FY20 and FY25 to 928,000 units.
Stating its ambition to be the world’s fastest growing SUV brand, Mahindra said its "authentic adventure-ready" products will not only tap the 70% of the Indian passenger vehicles market but will also go global targeting right-hand drive markets in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa besides left left-hand drive market in Europe.
Mahindra stated that its SUV revenue share in the domestic market has grown from 17.6% in FY20 to a projected 26.4% in FY26. The automaker said it aims to electrify India’s last-mile mobility with a million EVs on road by 2031. M&M also plans to expand the electric commercial vehicle exports to over 10 markets globally. The company has also revised tractor industry CAGR forecasts upward from 7% to 9% for FY25–FY30. Mahindra is the world’s largest tractor manufacturer and has a market share of 43.3% in the domestic market.
Besides automobiles, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is targeting 5x assets under management (AUM) growth by FY30 while Tech Mahindra expects its transformation to conclude by FY27 with a focus on profitability and scaling AI services. The real estate arm Mahindra Lifespaces is targeting sales of Rs 10,000 crore by FY30 and aims to be among the top 5 in its priority markets.