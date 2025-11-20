Markets climb toward all-time highs; Sensex, Nifty finish Thursday on firm footing

Investors also responded positively to signs that India’s macroeconomic strength is beginning to align more convincingly with corporate earnings. Analysts noted that the narrative is shifting from one of resilience without profit growth to one where earnings appear to be catching up with the economic backdrop. Added to this was the return of foreign institutional buying, which has a more pronounced impact at a time when global investors had previously reduced exposure to India.

Despite the upbeat finish, market watchers caution that the real test lies just ahead. The Nifty is now within a narrow range of its all-time high, and breaking past that zone—and sustaining above it—will require broader participation as well as continued support from global markets. Concerns around valuation, patchy performance in the broader market and the possibility of sudden shifts in global risk sentiment remain on the radar.

For now, the market mood is constructive, driven largely by momentum and confidence in India’s economic resilience. Whether this rally evolves into a sustained breakout will depend on how earnings progress and how global conditions unfold over the coming weeks.