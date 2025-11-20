Spain court orders Meta to compensate media for 'unfair competition'

Madrid: A Spanish court on Thursday ordered Facebook owner Meta to pay local media outlets 479 million euros ($552 million) in compensation for "unfair competition" in breach of EU data protection rules.

The potentially landmark decision was centred on European Union law which obliges companies to obtain users' consent to create lucrative personalised advertising from their data.

Spain's main AMI media association filed a lawsuit in 2023 against the US tech giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, accusing it of creating "unfair competition" by "systematically" breaking the law between May 2018 and July 2023.

A Madrid commercial court, which heard the case last month, ruled in favour of AMI, saying Meta had gained a "significant competitive advantage" in its digital advertising sales by violating the data protection rules.

The "enormous amount of data that Meta possesses" and processes means there must be "rigorous checks", and "competition law plays a fundamental role", the court explained in its ruling.

AMI said in a statement that the decision "marks a turning point in the defence of professional journalism, competitive balance in the digital advertising market and fundamental rights in a democratic society".

"Meta competed unfairly for years, violating the privacy of millions of users and seriously harming media that did follow the law. It is a victory for democracy, accurate information and fair competition," said AMI director general Irene Lanzaco.