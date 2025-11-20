Stock markets: Sensex holds firm at 85,400 as foreign funds fuel mid-morning rally

CHENNAI: Indian equities held on to early gains through mid-morning trade on Thursday (November 20) with risk appetite improving on the back of steady foreign inflows and upbeat global cues. The Nifty 50 hovered a little above 26,000 and the Sensex inched higher in a narrow range, reflecting a market that is firm but not exuberant.

BSE Sensex was trading around 85,427, up approximately 241 points or 0.28 % at 11:50 AM.

Much of the positive tone was carried over from overnight strength in global technology shares, after Nvidia’s latest numbers lifted sentiment across Asian markets. That momentum filtered into domestic trading as investors resumed buying in large-cap counters. Early data showed foreign investors continuing to add to Indian equities, a trend that has offered crucial support over the past couple of sessions. Domestic institutions also remained net buyers, helping the indices stabilise above key levels.