TCS secures $1billion investment from TPG to accelerate AI data center business

This investment will support HyperVault’s GW-scale AI-ready infrastructure build and aligns with TCS’ plan to create AI-ready data centers with capacity in excess of a GW over the next few years. This partnership marks a significant milestone in TCS’ ambition to become the largest AI-led technology services company. TPG’s investment in HyperVault is being facilitated through TPG Rise Climate and its Global South Initiative, a private equity strategy launched in partnership with ALTÉRRA.

Additionally, TPG is also partnering through its Asia Real Estate business, marking an important milestone for the platform in India. In October, Google announced that it would set up 1 GW hyperscale data center and AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of its $15-billion investment. Moreover, the Reliance Industries Ltd had intended to GW-scale AI-ready data center in Jamnagar, powered entirely by green energy.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman at TCS, said, “I am delighted to have TPG join us in our journey to build large GW-scale AI data centers in India, tapping the rapidly growing AI demand. It will further strengthen our partnership with hyperscalers and AI companies. With this capability, TCS is uniquely positioned to deliver complete AI solutions for its customers and partners. We are excited and committed to play a leading role in creating world-class AI infrastructure and solutions for the industry and work towards making TCS the largest AI-led technology services company.”

Jim Coulter, Executive Chairman of TPG and a Managing Partner of TPG Rise Climate, said, “We are excited to partner with TCS and are grateful for our long-standing partnership with the Tata Group, both who share our vision and commitment to innovation and sustainability. Data centers are a multifaceted asset class and sit at the intersection of green energy infrastructure, technology and real estate. We look forward to bringing TPG’s sectoral expertise across these asset classes and working together with TCS to drive India’s next wave of digital infrastructure innovation in a climate-positive manner and build a more resilient future for the country’s digital and data economy.”

India currently has a data center capacity of about 1.5 GW which is expected to exceed 10GW by 2030. According to industry estimates, India’s data center market has attracted nearly $94 billion in investments since 2019. TCS’ HyperVault will deliver secure, reliable, large-scale AI-ready infrastructure for hyperscalers and AI-driven organizations. It will offer purpose-built, liquid-cooled data centers with high rack densities, energy efficiency and network connectivity across all key cloud regions.

TCS will work closely with hyperscalers and AI companies to design, deploy, and optimize AI infrastructure, to enable world class service delivery of AI services. TCS is poised to lead the AI-driven transformation globally, with its deep partnerships with hyperscalers and AI companies, and full suite of AI solutions spanning AI data centers, Cloud, AI platforms, AI-led IT services and industry solutions to help its customers thrive in an AI-first world.