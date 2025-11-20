Zomato plans to share your data — how will it shake up the food-delivery game

Zomato’s decision, however, also raises concerns. Even with consent built in, privacy advocates worry about how responsibly restaurants will use this information. There is also the risk that users may face more promotional messages unless strict limits are enforced.

Regulators are watching the development closely. The Competition Commission of India has previously been asked to examine whether platforms misuse the data they collect from restaurants. Allowing eateries to access customer details could reshape competition in an already fierce market. At the same time, some restaurant groups have complained that Zomato and Swiggy have used their data to push their own private-label food brands, intensifying tensions in the ecosystem.

For consumers, the impact could go either way. Those who opt in may get more relevant deals and better engagement from restaurants they already like. Others may see it as another channel for marketing messages. The government has reportedly urged delivery companies to give customers a simple and transparent way to decide whether they want to share their information.

If Zomato goes ahead, industry observers expect other platforms — including Swiggy — to adopt similar policies. The shift could redefine how customer data is handled in India’s food-delivery sector, creating new advantages for restaurants but also new responsibilities around privacy and user protection.