4 key labour codes come into effect; appointment letter, timely wage and social security now mandatory

For the first time, the law defines gig work, platform work, and aggregators. Aggregators are required to contribute 1–2 percent of their annual turnover (capped at 5 percent of the amount paid or payable to gig and platform workers) towards social security.



All MSME workers are covered under the Social Security Code, 2020, with eligibility based on employee count. MSME workers will receive guaranteed minimum wages and access to basic facilities such as canteens, drinking water, and rest areas.



For beedi and cigar workers, minimum wages are guaranteed, and working hours are capped at 8–12 hours per day and 48 hours per week. Plantation workers are now covered under both the OSHWC Code and the Social Security Code. Digital and audio-visual workers, including journalists in electronic media, dubbing artists, and stunt performers, will now receive full benefits.



All workers must be issued appointment letters clearly stating their designation, wages, and social security entitlements. Overtime work beyond prescribed hours requires the worker’s consent and must be compensated at double the normal wage rate.



For mine workers, the Social Security Code treats certain commuting accidents as employment-related, subject to conditions of time and place.



For migrant workers in the textile sector—whether direct, contractor-based, or self-migrated—equal wages, welfare benefits, and PDS portability have been ensured. They can raise claims for up to three years to settle pending dues, and overtime must be paid at double the wage rate.



For IT and ITES workers, salary must be released by the 7th of every month. Equal pay for equal work has been mandated, and women’s participation has been strengthened with the option to work night shifts in all establishments.



All dock workers will receive formal recognition and legal protection, with mandatory appointment letters guaranteeing social security.



In the export sector, fixed-term workers will receive gratuity, provident fund (PF), and other social security benefits.