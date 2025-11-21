Forex reserves jump $5.54 billion to $692.6 billion as gold resumes rally

Foreign currency assets, which form the largest chunk of the reserves, however rose only modestly as dollar was gaining strength of late.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had fallen by $2.699 billion to $687.034 billion.

In the last week of October too, rise in gold reserves to the tune of $6.5 billion had pushed up the overall reserves to $702.5 billion, closer to the all-time record of $704.8 billion attained in the week to September 27, 2024.

Foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, saw a modest rise of $152 million, bringing the total to $562.29 billion.

The FCA reflects the movements in major international currencies such as the euro, pound, and yen, held as part of the overall reserves. Appreciation or depreciation in these currencies against the dollar can influence the reported value.

The other two smaller components of the reserves also saw slight gains with the special drawing rights (SDRs) rising by $ 56 million to $ 18.65 billion and the reserve position with the IMF rising by $8 million to $4.779 billion, the central bank said.