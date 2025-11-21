HAL comes under pressure following Tejas crash at Dubai Air Show

India’s largest defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), may face selling pressure after a fatal crash involving a Tejas aircraft at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. HAL shares closed nearly 3% lower at Rs 4,593 apiece, with the impact of the crash weighing on other defence stocks as well.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, said that the market was quick to react to the Tejas Mk-1A crash at the Dubai Air Show, and the sentiment shift around HAL was understandable.

“When a frontline indigenous fighter suffers an accident on a global stage, it triggers immediate questions on reliability, export readiness, and operational safety. Even though the government clarified that earlier concerns around oil leakage were unfounded and unrelated, the incident still places HAL under heightened scrutiny at a time when expectations are exceptionally high,” stated Dasani.

HAL enters this phase with one of the strongest order books in the company’s history, including the recent mega order for 97 Tejas units and ongoing demand for helicopters and engines. Owing to its mega orderbook and sharp rise in financials, shares of HAL have risen nearly 1100% in the last five years.

“HAL stock was priced for perfection. Trading at elevated valuation multiples, the market was assuming flawless execution and uninterrupted momentum in India’s defence-manufacturing push. An incident like this doesn’t change the long-term trajectory, but it does introduce short-term reputational risk, and investors typically move to reassess risk-reward when valuations are rich,” said Dasani.