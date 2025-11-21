Hosur airport leads to land prices shoot up by 25 to 40%

As Hosur, an industrial hub in Tamil Nadu, is expected to witness its airport, the prices of real estate in the town are expected to go up to 25% to 40% in the next 2 to 3 years. The Rs 19,000 crore airport project is expected to handle 300 lakh passengers annually. Speculative buying near Berigai and Bagalur in Shoolagiri taluk of Krishnagiri district has led to rise in land prices up to Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,500 per square foot.

Dr Prashant Thakur, executive director & head - research & advisory, ANAROCK Group, said, “It is likely to cause an increase in property values in Krishnagiri district, which can be anywhere between 25-40% depending on exact location and project. It will improve connectivity along Bengaluru's south-eastern corridor and increase demand for industrial and commercial spaces. This market is advantageously located near Electronic City and the border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We can expect the announcement of more integrated townships as well as logistics hubs and warehouses all over the region.”

Bala Ramajayam, founder and MD at G Square, a prominent real estate developer, said, “We are already seeing a significant surge in property prices and customer inquiries in Hosur, based on market activity following the announcement. Customer inquiries have notably increased from two key groups: investors and professionals from nearby Bengaluru's Electronic City, who see the airport as a major connectivity advantage and a chance for strong, high-yield capital appreciation.”

Ramajayam adds that overall, the Hosur airport is expected to attract Rs 80,000–1,05,000 crore in sectoral investments and generate 3.65–4.55 lakh jobs over the next decade, positioning Hosur as India’s next major integrated industrial and aviation hub. With the airport announcement, industries are intending to establishing warehouses and third-party logistics as the airport would give better access to global market from Hosur, which already has a strong base of manufacturing electronic and EV products. The town being the manufacturing hub, coupled with airport announcement closer Tier 1 city Bengaluru, the real estate prices shot up by nearly three times.