Implementation of new Labour Codes to raise employers' costs but simplify compliance

The implementation of the four Labour Codes, notified on Friday, is set to increase operating costs for large companies due to mandated higher wage-related expenses and stricter accountability for safety and working conditions.

However, companies will benefit from simplified compliance requirements, including a single registration, a PAN-India licence, and a single annual return. The Ministry of Labour and Employment replaced and streamlined 29 older labour laws with four Labour Codes—the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, 2020. As per the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Labour Codes will bring major improvements in wages, workplace safety, social security, equality, and employee rights across several sectors.

“For employers, it means simpler compliance but also higher wage-related costs and greater accountability on safety and working conditions. For workers, it brings wider social security coverage, mandatory appointment letters, minimum wages for all, and stronger protections especially for women, gig workers and contract staff,” said Suhail Nathani, Managing Partner, Economic Laws Practice.

The new regulations mandate that all employers issue appointment letters and ensure timely payment of wages. They also require that all workers—including gig and platform workers—receive social security coverage such as PF, ESIC, insurance, maternity benefits, and pension. Under the new law, women are allowed to work at night in all occupations, subject to their consent and necessary safety measures. Gratuity eligibility has been reduced to one year of continuous service instead of five, and fixed-term employees must be paid wages equal to those of permanent staff. These provisions are likely to increase employer costs across sectors.

For the first time, the law defines gig work, platform work, and aggregators. The regulations also mandate guaranteed minimum wages and access to basic facilities—such as canteens, drinking water, and rest areas—for MSME workers. For IT and ITES employees, salaries must be released by the 7th of every month. Equal pay for equal work has been mandated, and women’s participation has been strengthened with the option to work night shifts in all establishments. For migrant workers in the textile sector—whether direct, contractor-based, or self-migrated—equal wages, welfare benefits, and PDS portability have been ensured. They can raise claims for up to three years to settle pending dues, and overtime must be paid at double the wage rate.