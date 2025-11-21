IndiGo to invest $820 million in IGA Financial Services to acquire aircraft 

NEW DELHI: India’s largest airline – IndiGo – will invest $820 million (Rs 7,294 crore) in its wholly owned subsidiary - InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited (IndiGo IFSC) - to acquire aviation assets and enable ownership of aircraft. The Investment will be made through a combination of equity shares and 0.01 percent Non-Cumulative Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), in one or more tranches.

IndiGo said that it has historically maintained a fleet structure predominantly reliant on operating leases. In recent years, the organisation has undertaken a strategic development towards a more balanced ownership structure and diversified forms of financing. This move, according to the airline, reflects its commitment to “prudent capital allocation and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.”

In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, parent company of IndiGo, stated that it will subscribe to equity shares of face value Rs 10 per share of IndiGo IFSC aggregating to $770 million (Rs 6,849crore) valued at Rs 10.92 per share as determined by Independent Category-1 Merchant Banker. The company will also subscribe to 0.01 percent OCRPS amounting to $50 million (Rs 449 crore) at a face value of Rs 100 per share.