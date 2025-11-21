Kotak Mahindra Bank announces 5:1 stock split, first since 2010

MUMBAI: The fourth largest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a 5:1 stock split coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the bank's predecessor as a non-banking finance company with Rs 30 lakh capital.

In an exchange filing Friday, the bank said its board approved the share split to make its shares more affordable and boost participation from retail investors.

The bank had last carried out a stock split way back in 2010, when the face value was reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5. It also issued bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio in 2015.

In the filing, the lender also said its board cleared the sub-division of one equity share with face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up, into five equity shares with face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up.

Meanwhile, in an X post, its founder Uday Kotak said: “Forty years ago today, I started a company (Kotak Mahindra Finance) with Rs 30 lakh capital, in a 300 sqft office in Fort, Bombay.”

He further said that the firm he launched in 1985 eventually evolved into Kotak Mahindra Bank from 2003, making it the first non-banking company to do so, which he led for nearly 38 years. Kotak resigned from all executive roles from the bank in November 2023 -- four months before his scheduled retirement. Now, he serves as a non-executive director on the board.