Mid-morning pause: Nifty and Sensex drift lower on soft global cues

The weakness was broad-based. Metals saw the sharpest pullback, and mid- and small-cap stocks were also under pressure as investors sought safety in large, more liquid names. Volatility ticked up as well, with the India VIX climbing, suggesting traders are bracing for a choppier session ahead.

Despite the softer mood, the broader trend remains constructive. The Nifty is still holding above key technical support levels, and analysts note that as long as the index stays near this zone, the larger uptrend is unlikely to be disrupted. Even so, the market is grappling with stiff resistance just above current levels. A clean breakout could revive momentum, but without one, traders may continue to take a wait-and-watch approach.

The derivatives market also hints at a range-bound session. Heavy call writing near the 26,000–26,200 mark shows that traders expect the market to struggle moving higher in the short term. At the same time, steady put interest suggests confidence that any dip will draw buyers.

Stock-specific moves were mixed. Some heavyweight counters were weighed down by profit-taking, while a few names with strong recent updates managed to hold on to early gains. The overall tone, however, remains cautious rather than panicked.

Mid-morning trade on Friday is shaping up to be more of a pause after the recent run-up. The market is still underpinned by solid domestic fundamentals and healthy earnings, but global cues are proving too heavy to ignore. Investors appear willing to stay invested, but not eager to add aggressive positions until there is more clarity from global central banks and US data releases.