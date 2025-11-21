Sensex, Nifty slip off highs as global rate jitters trigger broad market cool-off

CHENNAI: Indian equities ended on Friday (21 November) on a softer note after a choppy session dominated by weak global cues and profit-taking near recent highs. Both frontline indices slipped through the day, with the Sensex closing about 400 points lower at roughly 85,231 and the Nifty settling near 26,068, a decline of around half a percent. The pressure was broad-based, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks falling more than one percent, signalling that investors trimmed positions across the board rather than rotating into specific pockets of strength.

Global sentiment weighed heavily on domestic trading. Asian markets were down sharply after US employment data tempered expectations of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which in turn reduced the appeal of emerging-market assets. Indian benchmarks, already close to record levels, reacted by giving up early gains and slipping into consolidation mode. The weakness was reinforced by caution in sectors that are sensitive to global conditions, such as metals, PSU banks and real estate, all of which ended noticeably lower. Auto stocks were among the few segments that held up relatively better, though they too struggled to reverse the overall downward momentum.