UPI to be interlinked with European instant payment system TIPS

MUMBAI: To facilitate cross-border remittances between India and the euro area, the Reserve Bank has said the popular mobile payments system unified payments interface (UPI) will be interlinked with the European instant payment system, the Target instant payment settlement (TIPS).

“The RBI and NPCI International Payments (NIPL) have been engaging with European Central Bank on the initiative to connect UPI with the Target Instant Payment Settlement, the instant payment system operated by the Eurosystem. Following constructive and sustained engagement, both sides have agreed to start the realisation phase for the UPI-TIPS link,” the RBI said Friday.

The NPCI runs UPI, the country's most popular digital payments platform facilitating over 20 billion transactions a month worth around Rs 27 trillion.

The UPI is currently available in seven countries -- Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the UAE. This allows Indians to make payments while traveling or living in these countries, often through partnerships with local payment systems.

Bhutan was the first country to adopt UPI for international use, followed by France where it's accepted at select international locations and tourist spots, while in Mauritius it's accepted at beach markets, local shops, and tourist venues.