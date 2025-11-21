US sanctions, delay in trade deal yank rupee down to 89.61, cheaper by 4.6% so far this year

MUMBAI: The rupee, the worst performing currency among its Asian peers, has tumbled to a new all-time low, breaching the 89-mark for the first time. The currency plunged to 89.61 intraday and closed at 89.43, losing as many as 87 paise to the dollar on Friday. This is the worst single-day fall of the rupee since May 8.

Traders said the continuing pain of the rupee, which has so far lost a whopping 4.6% this year till date, is due to a slew of factors such as the continuing selloff by foreign funds, a rising dollar and the higher domestic demand for the greenback, along with missing clarity on a trade deal with the US. They are expecting the next low for the rupee at 90.

Significantly, the sharp plunge in the currency comes a day after Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank does not target any specific level for the rupee. He said the ongoing fall of the unit is mainly driven by higher dollar demand and trade tensions and that once the country reaches a trade agreement, which he hoped would be a good deal and coming soon, the rupee will recoup.

This sharp decline was also driven by the reduced risk appetite due to the fading hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month. Another reason is the continuing selloff by foreign investors who have pulled out a whopping $16.5 billion from domestic equities so far this fiscal, they added.

Fresh pressure has come on the rupee with the US economic sanctions imposed on certain domestic firms linked to the Iran oil trade, as well as the two Russian government-owned oil companies, which are the major suppliers of Russian crude.

The rupee had reached its previous worst level on September 11 when it hit a low of 88.90.

The near-term outlook for the rupee remains challenging amid a resurgent dollar, with the dollar index climbing back above the 100-mark. The dollar index has gained 0.9% over the past five sessions, extending its three-month advance to 2.5%, traders said.