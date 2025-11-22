India’s first maritime NBFC gets nod for Rs 25,000-crore borrowing push

According to officials, the borrowing programme will be supported partly through the government-backed Maritime Development Fund, a Rs 25,000-crore corpus created to stimulate investment across the sector. The NBFC is in discussions with rating agencies to secure a strong credit rating, which it considers essential for lowering borrowing costs and attracting institutional investors.

The government views SMFCL as a crucial financial anchor for the next phase of maritime infrastructure development. By offering customised financing for projects such as port connectivity corridors, coastal shipping services, vessel acquisition and shipbuilding expansion, the corporation is expected to accelerate private investment and ease capital constraints that have traditionally slowed the sector. Officials say the new borrowing limit will give the company the financial muscle to scale up operations quickly as demand for maritime credit continues to grow.

However, SMFCL’s success will hinge on how effectively it can raise funds in the market and manage the sector’s unique risks, ranging from project delays to regulatory uncertainties. Analysts note that the first tranche of fund-raising this year will be an important test of investor confidence in the newly formed NBFC. Still, the approval of the Rs 25,000-crore limit signals a strong policy push and is expected to position the corporation as a central player in India’s maritime transformation.