Labour Codes to bring greater predictability, transparency to IT industry: NASSCOM

CHENNAI: The recently notified Labour Codes with provisions like mandatory release of salary by 7th of every month, equal pay for equal work and providing facility for women to work night shifts are set to have a far-reaching impact on the IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) sector.

Industry body NASSCOM and Pune-based Nascent IT Employees Senate (NITES) both have welcomed the notification. NITES called it one of the biggest overhauls of labour regulations in Independent India, while NASSCOM claimed that the new codes would modernize India’s labour framework.

NASSCOM in a statement issued on Saturday said for the technology industry and its workforce, the eventual full implementation of the Codes can bring greater predictability and transparency. “Provisions on written appointment letters, fixed term employment with parity of benefits, expanded coverage of social security, recognition of gig and platform work and specific attention to timely salary payments, equal pay and structured grievance mechanisms for IT and IT enabled services are particularly relevant to a skilled and mobile talent base,” it said.