Tata Motors, among the original Sensex members, to be replaced by IndiGo

MUMBAI: Tata Motors, among the original constituents of the Sensex, has been dropped from the index for the second time and will be replaced by InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of the country's largest airline IndiGo, from December 22, the BSE Index Services has said.

This comes after the company was spun off into two separate companies since October -- Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, which deals with passenger vehicles, and Tata Motors, which runs commercial vehicles. This led to the market cap of the parent company getting diluted.

Another original constituent of the Sensex, Nestlé, had been dropped in June’s rebalancing. In a statement, the BSE said the changes have been announced by BSE Index Services (formerly Asia Index) as a part of the reconstitution of its indices, effective when the market opens on Monday, December 22. The index is reconstituted twice a year in July and December.

In the BSE 100 index, IDFC First Bank will be included, replacing Adani Green Energy. Within the BSE Sensex 50, Max Healthcare Institute will be added and IndusInd Bank removed.

Meanwhile, in the BSE Sensex Next 50 index, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank will replace Max Healthcare Institute and Adani Green Energy.