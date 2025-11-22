Weekly review: Heavyweights lift the market; India rebounds hard in a volatile period

Midweek, however, the tone flipped. Strong interest in index heavyweights — especially banks and large diversified conglomerates — pulled the indices back into positive territory. The Sensex pushed to a fresh 52-week high, and the Nifty climbed toward its yearly peak around 26,200. Steady domestic flows helped offset foreign investor hesitation, and the strength of India Inc’s earnings season lent the market a firmer footing.

Corporate results remained a key positive driver. Companies across sectors — from financials and telecom to metals and discretionary consumption — continued to signal demand improvement, rising margins, and better pricing conditions. Cooling inflation and recent tax measures have boosted household purchasing power, allowing consumer-facing businesses to report stronger traction. Analysts expect this trend to support double-digit earnings growth in the second half of FY26.

But the recovery faced clear headwinds. Currency volatility returned to the forefront as the rupee weakened past 89 to the US dollar, triggering concerns over foreign outflows and cost pressures for firms reliant on imports or foreign currency borrowings. With US tech stocks under pressure and global liquidity tightening, foreign institutional investors remained selective. Domestic investors filled part of the gap, but the currency slide kept sentiment from turning fully bullish.

Sector trends were mixed. Large-cap banking and financial stocks offered stability, while metals, midcaps and smallcaps saw bouts of profit-taking toward the end of the week. Market breadth was uneven, and investors rotated toward defensives as they digested global uncertainty.

Heading into the final trading day of the week, the market cooled again. Some of the week’s gains were pared back as traders locked in profits and global markets signaled weakness. Still, the broader structure of the market remained resilient, supported by fundamentals rather than technical momentum alone.

Overall, the week showcased India’s ability to absorb global shocks while continuing to build on domestic tailwinds. Strong earnings, low inflation, and policy support remain powerful anchors. At the same time, the rupee’s weakness, shifting expectations around US monetary policy, and shaky global markets are likely to keep volatility high in the near future.

Investors will now watch for cues from US data, RBI’s posture on currency stability, and the next round of corporate updates to gauge whether the market can extend its recovery or stay trapped in a consolidation phase.