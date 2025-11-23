A tale of two asset classes – balanced advantage funds

Be it cricket or investing, the lessons learnt on either field, are often similar. Just as a cricket team comprises good batsmen and good bowlers, their performances often pivot around the middle that comprises ‘all rounders’, who can both, bat and bowl. Investing in many ways is no different and Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) offered by mutual funds are the investment equivalents of all-rounders.

The underlying theme that emerges is that be it the cricket field or that of investments, it is necessary to blend caution with aggression and respond appropriately based on the situation. In the past, Balanced Funds (now renamed Aggressive Hybrid Equity Funds) gained in popularity and rewarded investors seeking the risk profile it offered, fairly well. But the fact remained that with no upside equity holding restriction, some AMCs were running it literally like a pure equity fund thus exposing investors to higher risk than they had signed up for. SEBI’s classification of funds helped address this issue to an extent.

But, post the creation of this new category of hybrid funds almost a decade ago, Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs), which are inherently open-ended dynamic asset allocation funds, have also become popular. It seeks to use time-tested mechanisms using a hybrid investment model to capture equity upsides even while casting a safety net on the downside.

The corpus of a BAF is allocated dynamically between equity and debt securities, based on certain pre-determined market valuation and analysis tools. Some AMCs use the Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio while others use the Price to Book (P/B) Ratio as their base for determining the asset allocation mix. Then there are some that use a kind of hybrid model, incorporating both, boosted further by trend analysis.