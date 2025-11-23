US court upholds $194 million damages award against TCS in trade secrets case

In a setback to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), the company informed the exchanges that it has received an adverse ruling from a US appeals court, which has upheld nearly $194 million damages award against the Indian IT giant in a long-running trade secrets lawsuit.

The case, filed by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), now part of DXC Technology Company, alleged that TCS misappropriated its trade secrets.

The latest development came on the evening of November 21, 2025 (US time), when the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit confirmed the decision on damages issued by a lower district court.

However, the appellate court provided partial relief to TCS by vacating an associated injunction and sending that part of the case back to the lower court for reassessment.

This ruling follows an initial adverse judgment that TCS disclosed to Indian stock exchanges in June 2024. At that time, the company revealed that the US District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, had found it liable for misappropriation of trade secrets under the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016.