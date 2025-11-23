Where is the market rally heading?

A pick-up in earnings, optimism around a potential US-India trade pact and a supportive macro backdrop have sparked a powerful upswing in Indian equities since early October, pushing the headline indices back towards their late-September 2024 record highs. Market experts expect the momentum to persist, with some projecting that the BSE Sensex could scale the six‑figure mark by the end of next year if the current tailwinds hold.

“Earnings growth outlook continues to remain healthy for 2HFY26 and FY27E and hence we believe that, we can see Sensex in the band of 95,000-1,00,000 by December 2026,” said Sunny Agrawal, Head - Fundamental Research at SBI Securities.

When ask if the Sensex can sprint to 90,000 mark by December 2025, Agrawal stated that such a sharp up move is subject to culmination of multiple win-win scenarios like (a) India US trade deal on favourable terms, (b) reduction in repo rates by RBI in the ensuing MPC meet, (c) US Fed changing its stance from hawkish to dovish and (d) no negative news flow on the geo-political front.

The Sensex has advanced from 80,000 in early October to over 85,000 in less than two months while the broader Nifty50 has rallied from 24,600 to above 26,000 during the period.

The current rally, according to Agrawal is driven by heavyweight BFSI sector on the back of (a) likely stable NIMs during 3QFY26 (subject to no further aggressive rate cut by RBI) with scope of expansion beginning 4QFY26, (b) robust asset quality, (c) strong interest from foreign players in the domestic banking industry, (d) likely buzz of consolidation in public sector banks coupled with increase in FPI limits, (e) healthy credit growth outlook for next 2 years and (f) reasonable valuations.

Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One believes that Sensex can cross 93,000 by the end of the financial year 2026 as earnings per share (EPS) growth will be in double digits but on the lower end. “Good earnings seasons for the heavyweights have been one of the factors behind recent rally for the market index. Meanwhile, domestic flows through DIIs continue to remain strong along with stable macros for India. With earnings recovery poised for H2 FY26 Sensex can scale newer highs,” added Khan.