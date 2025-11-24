Apollo opens new 250-bed hospital in Pune

CHENNAI: India’s leading healthcare services provider and hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) on Monday inaugurated its new facility in Swargate, Pune. The hospital will initially open with 250 beds as part of a phased launch, with plans to expand capacity further to meet growing healthcare needs across the region.

“At Apollo, our mission is to transform healthcare not just in India, but for the world. Inspired by the ‘Heal in India – Heal by India’ vision, we are creating a global destination where clinical excellence meets compassion and affordability. We want health and happiness in every home of Pune and India,” said Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., added, "Our Pune hospital is a strategic addition to Apollo’s growing national footprint, a significant entry into one of India’s most rapidly growing healthcare markets. We are excited to expand access to high-end quaternary care, collaborate with Pune’s formidable clinical talent and bring our integrated health eco-system to the city and the region, to build a strong future-ready network of care for Maharashtra.”