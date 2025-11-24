Private capex announcements hit decadal high of Rs 15.1 trillion in first half of FY26

MUMBAI: Private capex, which has been the biggest missing link since 2013, is back on the horizon with new investment announcements jumping 15% on-year to Rs 15.1 trillion in the first half of the fiscal—the highest in a decade.

According to Care Ratings, new investment announcements were led by the private sector, accounting for as much as 88% of the total.

In the similar period in FY24, such announcements totaled Rs 13.2 trillion and Rs 14.2 trillion in FY23, said the Care Ratings report by its chief economist Rajni Sinha, without saying how much of the announcements in the past years reached the implementation stage.

While such announcements indicate the intentions of business enterprises, it is important to note that not all necessarily translate into actual investments. This is more so in the case of the so-called global investment summits that various states compete to conduct every alternate year where trillions worth of investments are announced and MoUs signed. Many studies have concluded that conversion rate from such events has been only in mid-single digit.

On the other hand, investment completions stood at Rs 4.1 trillion, up from a year ago. Higher investment completions during the June quarter boosted the overall investment completions for the year so far.