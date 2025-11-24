RBI intervention helps rupee post biggest one-day gain in a month to close at 89.23

MUMBAI: After Friday’s mayhem when the rupee had its worst single-day fall since May 8, plunging to a new low of 89.61, strong RBI intervention propped the beleaguered rupee Monday, helping it post the biggest one-day gain in a month at 89.23, even as traders expect the currency to fall more in the near term.

The rupee ended the day at 89.23 against the dollar, up 0.3% from its close at 89.48 in the previous session, when intra-day it had hit an all-time low of 89.61. Still the unit is down 4.3% year-to-date and the rupee faces a precarious trajectory.

“The rupee faces a precarious trajectory, seeming inevitably drawn towards the 90-threshold, aggravated by the foreign capital outflows, uncertainty over Indo-US trade deals and an expanding trade imbalance,” Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities, told TNIE.

Furthermore, the underlying technical strength of the dollar presents a formidable headwind for the rupee, placing an additional burden on it, he added.

“In the coming quarter, we expect the rupee to trade between 87.50 and 90 with positive bias,” Parmar said.

However, most experts are of the view that the current rupee pain is temporary and a possible Indo-US trade deal will help it stabilise to such an extent that the currency may trade in the 88 level, clawing back as much as 100-125 paise from the present lows. But if the trade deal is not favourable or indefinitely delayed, the rupee is set to plunge to 90 or even below, they warn.

Though the central bank intervention blunted the immediate pressure on the rupee, traders anticipate a continuing downward trend for it in the absence of a breakthrough in US-India trade negotiations.

The Reserve Bank likely intervened before the spot market opened, and intermittently thereafter, helping the currency hold above its all-time low, traders said.

"The RBI may have thought it more prudent to conserve ammunition and intervene at higher levels instead of going all in at 88.80 itself," forex advisory firm IFA Global said in a note which has a bearish outlook on the currency, expecting it to hover in the 88-89.50 range over the next six weeks.