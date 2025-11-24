Rs 7 lakh crore wiped out in two sessions as delay in India-US trade agreement hampers sentiment

Investors lost an estimated Rs 7 lakh crore over two sessions as Indian stock markets witnessed a steep correction driven by a combination of factors, including the delay in finalizing a key India-US trade agreement and broad-based profit booking following a sustained period of market rally.

While the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has come down from Rs 477.5 lakh crore to Rs 470.2 lakh crore in two sessions, India’s benchmark indices -- NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex -- declined about 1% each.

Hurt by sharp selling in the last 30 minutes of trading, the Sensex closed the Monday session at 84,900.71, down 331 points, or 0.39%, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,959.50, falling 109 points, or 0.42%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with losses of 0.27% and 0.83%, respectively

Analysts at Bajaj Broking said that volatility escalated amid concerns around interest-rate policy, persistent FII selling, uncertain trade and tariff developments, and broader market weakness. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said that investor sentiment remained cautious, in anticipation of delays in finalising the interim US-India trade agreement.

The India-US trade pact holds significant importance for investors. Currently, high US tariffs on Indian exports (up to 50%) have hurt Indian exporters’ profit margins and export volumes, directly affecting listed companies with significant US revenue exposure. A trade deal reducing these tariffs to a more reasonable level (15-16%) would revive demand for Indian goods in the US market, improving earnings for exporters and positively impacting the stock market.

The pact would also signify deepening economic ties between the two countries, enhancing India’s attractiveness as a global investment and supply chain hub.