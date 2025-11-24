Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Monday said the year 2026 is set to witness significant changes to the airline’s fleet. Nearly two-thirds of the wide body Boeing 787-8 aircraft would be upgraded next year while the entire fleet would be upgraded by 2027.

Briefing newspersons at the Air India Training Academy at Gurugram, Wilson spoke at length about the wide body upgradation programme underway. “The first two of our 787-788 legacy aircraft are undergoing upgradation in California and are receiving a completely new interior and wi-fi connectivity. They will come into service by February 2026. Thereafter, we will be pushing through two to three aircraft every month. So , all the 26 legacy 787-8 aircraft will be upgraded by the end of 2027. By the end of 2026, about two-thirds of the 787-8 fleet will be upgraded.”

These aircraft operate to mainland Europe, Australasia, and some of the major markets in SouthEast Asia. “Over the course of 2026 you will see more and more of those routes being operated by the new world class Air India aircraft,” he added.

Air India has begun receiving the wide bodies purchased back in 2022, hr dsif. “The first wide body aircraft manufactured specially for Air India, the line fit 787-9 should arrive just before Christmas and will go into service in January. Throughout the course of 2026, we should receive six new wide bodies – a mix of 787-9s and A350-1000s along with atleast a couple of dozen narrow body aircraft,” he elaborated.

The customer experience on Air India flights will be much better in 2026, the CEO stressed stating that the retrofit of the interiors of the narrow body aircraft was taking place. “Presently about 83% of the narrow body fleet has been upgraded. And the 17 aircraft that are yet to be upgraded were originally planned to be retired but decided to keep them later because of slow deliveries from Airbus and Boeing. “

For the Vistara aircraft, the liveries have started arriving. “We will start the interior branding from this month. So, we are nearly at the end of the narrow body upgradation programme.”