CPP Investments and IndoSpace acquire six industrial and logistics parks across country

CHENNAI: Professional investment management firm Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and supply chain infrastructure platform IndoSpace on Tuesday announced the acquisition of six industrial and logistics parks for Rs 30 billion (471 million Canadian dollars) by IndoSpace Core, a JV between CPP and IndoSpace set up in 2017.

This acquisition strengthens IndoSpace Core’s position as India’s largest operator of stabilised industrial and logistics real estate. CPP Investments will commit INR 14 billion (C$217 million) to fund the acquisition. CPP Investments owns 93% of IndoSpace Core.

The six assets collectively span 380 acres with a leasable area of approximately nine million square feet, adding to IndoSpace Core’s portfolio of fully developed, income-generating parks. These projects are located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

“India’s logistics sector continues to benefit from strong structural growth, driven by urbanization and the expanding manufacturing footprint,” said Hari Krishna V, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate India & Mumbai Office Head, CPP Investments.