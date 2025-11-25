Indian markets ease as caution sets in ahead of derivatives expiry

Sector moves were fragmented. IT and oil & gas stocks were the main drags, pulled lower by weak global tech sentiment and pressure on energy companies following concerns about refining margins. Media stocks also underperformed. On the other hand, metals, PSU banks and select realty counters showed resilience, benefiting from steady demand and rotational buying. This divergence underscored a market that is consolidating rather than broadly reversing.

Foreign institutional investors continued to pare exposure, adding to the subdued tone. Traders were also wary of taking large positions ahead of the derivatives expiry, which often introduces volatility and prompts short-term portfolio adjustments. Speculation around the India–US trade negotiations and uncertainty over the timing of the next US Federal Reserve policy shift added further caution.

Despite the weak finish, the market mood was not overtly negative. The declines were contained, and domestic fundamentals remain stable enough to prevent any sharp unwinding. The broader tone suggested that investors are waiting for clearer triggers before committing to fresh directional bets. The indices, while off their highs, remain fairly close to record levels, making the market sensitive to any global or domestic data surprises.

Analysts pointed out that Tuesday’s close points to a market in consolidation mode. "With the benchmarks hovering near historic highs, investors appear keen to lock in gains and reassess risk before the next set of catalysts emerges. The selling was neither panicked nor deep, indicating that the underlying trend is intact even if short-term momentum has softened," they say.

The next few sessions may continue to reflect this restrained sentiment. Much will depend on derivatives expiry, global interest rate expectations, and the trajectory of foreign flows. Sector rotation is likely to remain a key theme, with pockets of strength appearing even on days of overall weakness.

For traders, the current phase favours selective, tactical positioning rather than aggressive bets. For longer-term investors, the consolidation provides an opportunity to observe how the market absorbs global volatility and whether domestic flows can continue to counterbalance foreign selling.

Overall, the day’s trade marked a pause rather than a turn, with the market cautiously stepping back as it waits for the next decisive signal.